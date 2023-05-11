Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.76. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 217,079 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.