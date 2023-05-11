Gillian Munson Sells 3,555 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 469,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 394,599 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.