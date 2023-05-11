GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Trading Up 9.8%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

GivBux Trading Down 15.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

GivBux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givbux, Inc is a lifestyles technology company. It is creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.