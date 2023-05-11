Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 5,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 8.65%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

