Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 1,217.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.2 %
GOODO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,605. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial
