Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 1,217.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.2 %

GOODO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,605. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348.

