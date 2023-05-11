Gladstone Commercial Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,090.91%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Further Reading

