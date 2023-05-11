Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Trading Down 0.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. Approximately 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
