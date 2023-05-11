Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 242.1% in April

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 7,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,788. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.16.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
