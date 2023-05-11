Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 242.1% in April

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 7,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,788. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.16.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

