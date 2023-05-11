Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.72. 421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.