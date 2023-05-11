Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.72. 421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.