Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 68.9% in April

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 5.38% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

