Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Read More

