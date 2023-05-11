Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.05

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.05 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 260.20 ($3.28). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 251.20 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,537,767 shares.

Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Brodtman acquired 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £19,907.28 ($25,119.60). 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

