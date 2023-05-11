Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Gray Television worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 779,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.