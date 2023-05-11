Grin (GRIN) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $794,295.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00299121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00565618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00067206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00426052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

