Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.37

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.37 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.61). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 679,912 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.43. The company has a market capitalization of £435.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33.

About Halfords Group

(Get Rating)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.