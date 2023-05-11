Halliburton to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,909 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.