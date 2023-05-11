Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,176.81

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,176.81 ($27.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,406.13 ($30.36). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,387 ($30.12), with a volume of 788,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.52) to GBX 2,295 ($28.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.76) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.76).

The stock has a market cap of £9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,988.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

