Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,790 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 185,669 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

RIVN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,849,732. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

