HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 117,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,043 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,594. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

