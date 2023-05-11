HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 20,157 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,708. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.