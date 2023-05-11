HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 17,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.18. 236,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

