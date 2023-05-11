Head to Head Comparison: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A -24.03% -17.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVE 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mobilicom and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

EVE has a consensus price target of $7.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and EVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A -$174.03 million N/A N/A

Summary

Mobilicom beats EVE on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

(Get Rating)

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.