Head to Head Review: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 2 0 0 2.00 SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74

Earnings & Valuation

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $374.37, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 5.34 $93.78 million $3.40 86.73

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

