HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

