Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.45. 456,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

