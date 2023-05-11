Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 146 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $929.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $954.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $961.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $868.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $31,637,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

