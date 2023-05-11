Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,982 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 1,200,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

