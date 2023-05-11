Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 63.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 3,568,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,466,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

