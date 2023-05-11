HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous dividend of $0.34.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.5 %

HDELY stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

