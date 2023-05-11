Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. 495,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,557,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 1,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

