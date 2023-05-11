Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.18-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 302,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 878,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after acquiring an additional 154,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.