Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.18-$5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

