Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 181,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,929. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

