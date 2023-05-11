Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SNLN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

