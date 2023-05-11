HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,209 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $64,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 53,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $447.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.59.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

