HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $96,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.