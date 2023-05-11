HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $82,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

