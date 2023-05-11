Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

