Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.37), reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 278.53%. Hippo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hippo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,217. The stock has a market cap of $448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Hippo has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get Hippo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other news, Director Sam Landman acquired 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noah Knauf acquired 96,167 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,371,341.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,341.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 147,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,528. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hippo by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hippo by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.