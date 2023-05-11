HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

HRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 566,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,926. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,977,469 shares of company stock valued at $21,098,096 over the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HireRight by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 83.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

