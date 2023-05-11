Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEP stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.