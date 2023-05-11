Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
HEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HEP stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.
