Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,112,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 760% from the previous session’s volume of 129,273 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

