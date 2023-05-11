Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.19). Approximately 354,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 379,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 360 ($4.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.23) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.14. The company has a market capitalization of £443.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £395,496.66 ($499,049.41). 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

