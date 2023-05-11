Home Capital Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.86. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$43.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.40 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.3890954 earnings per share for the current year.

HCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

