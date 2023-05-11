Home Capital Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Home Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.86. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$43.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.40 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.3890954 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
See Also
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.