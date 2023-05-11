Horizen Price Hits $8.03 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.03 or 0.00029734 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $109.80 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00120321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,674,769 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

