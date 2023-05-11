Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,846 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $26,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

