Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683,042 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,282,000 after purchasing an additional 576,076 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 644,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,699. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

