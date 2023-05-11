Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $120.37 Million Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares during the quarter. Civeo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 28.23% of Civeo worth $120,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 27,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,239. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.36). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

