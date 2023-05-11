Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $48.38 Million Stock Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Mesabi Trust worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

About Mesabi Trust

MSB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.