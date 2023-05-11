Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $68.81 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,187,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,807,000. Brookfield makes up 1.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $21,660,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 1,517,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

